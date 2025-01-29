South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern on 8-game road skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-12, 4-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 2-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-12, 4-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Charleston Southern looking to end its eight-game road losing streak.

The Buccaneers are 4-4 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keshunti Nichols averaging 2.4.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 22.2 turnovers per game.

Charleston Southern is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 39.5% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Adamson is averaging 7.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Catherine Alben is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Jeni Levine is averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 50.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

