South Carolina Upstate plays Presbyterian, looks to end road losing streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-11, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-13, 0-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate will look to end its four-game road skid when the Spartans take on Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on their home court. Presbyterian is 1-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Presbyterian averages 50.2 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than the 73.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Blue Hose and Spartans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniella Velez is averaging 2.6 points for the Blue Hose.

Cassie Gallagher is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 48.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

