South Carolina State visits Morgan State following Hobbs’ 25-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-9) at Morgan State Bears (6-10) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5;…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-9) at Morgan State Bears (6-10)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts South Carolina State after Kameron Hobbs scored 25 points in Morgan State’s 90-68 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Bears have gone 6-2 at home. Morgan State is second in the MEAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 on the road. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Morgan State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). South Carolina State averages 75.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 81.8 Morgan State allows to opponents.

The Bears and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

Drayton Jones is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.