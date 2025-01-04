South Carolina State faces Morgan State on 8-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-15) at Morgan State Bears (7-8) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-15) at Morgan State Bears (7-8)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State travels to Morgan State looking to stop its eight-game road losing streak.

The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Morgan State gives up 63.5 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-8 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morgan State is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Morgan State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’la Bannerman is scoring 10.3 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bears.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 10.9 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 51.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.