South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins tears ACL in her left knee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in her left knee, the school announced Tuesday.

Watkins suffered the injury in the first half of the No. 2 Gamecocks’ 95-68 win over Mississippi State. Surgery will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.2 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game in 14 games. She also had 1.9 blocks.

The junior missed the team’s season opener after she was suspended following an arrest on assault and kidnapping charges that were dismissed.

South Carolina next plays on Thursday against Texas A&M before having games against five straight ranked opponents.

