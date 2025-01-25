South Alabama visits Troy after Conerway’s 23-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (14-5, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on South Alabama after Tayton Conerway scored 23 points in Troy’s 64-63 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Troy is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 6-1 in conference play. South Alabama leads the Sun Belt with 16.1 assists. Myles Corey leads the Jaguars with 4.4.

Troy’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 7.5 more points per game (73.9) than Troy allows (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Conerway is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

