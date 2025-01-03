South Alabama visits Georgia Southern following Douglas’ 30-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces South Alabama after Bradley Douglas scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 90-82 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama averages 7.8 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia Southern averages 75.5 points, 13.6 more per game than the 61.9 South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 75.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 79.1 Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

Myles Corey is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

