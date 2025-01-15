South Alabama takes on Troy, aims to end 6-game skid

South Alabama Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (10-7, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama aims to break its six-game losing streak with a win against Troy.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.5 boards. Zay Dyer leads the Trojans with 10.9 rebounds.

The Jaguars are 0-5 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama averages 19.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Troy’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Baez averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Amyria Walker is shooting 38.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

