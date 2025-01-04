South Alabama takes on Coastal Carolina following Walker’s 30-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Coastal Carolina after Amyria Walker scored 30 points in South Alabama’s 82-67 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-2 at home. South Alabama averages 19.5 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Marable averaging 8.0.

South Alabama’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Chanticleers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Savannah Brooks is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.