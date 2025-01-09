South Alabama secures 76-62 victory over Arkansas State

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston had 22 points in South Alabama’s 76-62 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston had 22 points in South Alabama’s 76-62 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Ormiston added five rebounds for the Jaguars (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Corey scored 11 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Judah Brown went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Red Wolves (11-5, 2-2) were led in scoring by Taryn Todd, who finished with 18 points. Joseph Pinion added 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Terrance Ford Jr. had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

