South Alabama plays UL Monroe on 4-game home skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays UL Monroe looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Jaguars have gone 2-4 at home. South Alabama is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 7.9.

South Alabama averages 61.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 68.2 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 67.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 73.3 South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Warhawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is scoring 11.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaguars.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

