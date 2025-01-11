South Alabama plays Texas State after Leggett’s 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-7, 1-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Texas State after Rachel Leggett scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 76-50 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 2-6 at home. Texas State has a 4-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in conference games. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Leggett averaging 2.8.

Texas State scores 63.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 71.9 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Texas State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Amyria Walker is averaging 12.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.