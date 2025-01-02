South Alabama plays Appalachian State after Gonzalez’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Appalachian State after Daniela Gonzalez scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 82-59 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on their home court. South Alabama averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents.

South Alabama’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Mountaineers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Rosier averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Zada Porter is averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

