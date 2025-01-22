South Alabama Jaguars take on the UL Monroe Warhawks on 8-game slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama enters the matchup with UL Monroe after losing eight in a row.

The Jaguars have gone 2-4 at home. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Daniela Gonzalez leads the Jaguars with 6.6 boards.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

South Alabama averages 61.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 68.2 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Rachel Leggett is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Meloney Thames is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.4 points. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

