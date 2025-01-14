South Alabama hosts Worrell and Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits South Alabama after Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 20 points in Southern Miss’ 92-88 overtime win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3 in home games. South Alabama is ninth in college basketball giving up 61.5 points per game while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 against conference opponents. Southern Miss ranks third in the Sun Belt scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Deantoni Gordon averaging 7.0.

South Alabama is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Denijay Harris is averaging 16.7 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.