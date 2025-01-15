South Alabama hosts Southern Miss following Corey’s 20-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-5, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -11.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Southern Miss after Myles Corey scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 71-63 overtime loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3 in home games. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

South Alabama averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Broom is averaging 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars.

Cobie Montgomery averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

