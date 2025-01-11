South Alabama hosts Old Dominion following Durugordon’s 20-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -14.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits South Alabama after Sean Durugordon scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 71-60 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars are 8-2 on their home court. South Alabama ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 60.9 points per game while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Monarchs have gone 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is third in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Durugordon averaging 3.5.

South Alabama averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Stephaun Walker is averaging 6.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

