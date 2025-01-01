South Alabama hosts Appalachian State following Neira’s 20-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays South Alabama after Mara Neira scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 77-62 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on their home court. South Alabama has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 in conference play. Appalachian State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

South Alabama is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyria Walker is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars.

Emily Carver is shooting 45.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

