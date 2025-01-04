South Alabama defeats Georgia Southern 76-47

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — John Broom, John Broom, Myles Corey and reserve Judah Brown each scored 11 points as South…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — John Broom, John Broom, Myles Corey and reserve Judah Brown each scored 11 points as South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 76-47 on Saturday night.

Broom added seven rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Brown went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Corey shot 5 of 11 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Braylhan Thomas led the way for the Eagles (8-7, 1-2) with 11 points. Micah Smith added nine points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Eren Banks had eight points.

South Alabama takes on Arkansas State at home on Thursday, and Georgia Southern visits Georgia State on Wednesday.

