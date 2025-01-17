Sotell, Pepperdine Waves to visit Horstmeyer, San Diego Toreros

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 1-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-11, 0-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-9, 1-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-11, 0-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kylie Horstmeyer and San Diego host Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine in WCC play Saturday.

The Toreros have gone 3-5 at home.

The Waves are 1-5 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Diego’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 59.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.5 San Diego gives up to opponents.

The Toreros and Waves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren McCall is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 steals.

Ella Brubaker is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.