Sonny Wilson and Isaiah Adams each score 18 to help Toledo beat Bowling Green 84-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson and Isaiah Adams each scored 18 points to help Toledo defeat Bowling Green…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson and Isaiah Adams each scored 18 points to help Toledo defeat Bowling Green 84-71 on Friday night.

Wilson also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (11-8, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Adams shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line. Sam Lewis shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Falcons (7-12, 2-5) were led in scoring by Marcus Johnson, who finished with 28 points. Trey Thomas added 13 points and Jamai Felt finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Adams led Toledo with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-38 at the break. Toledo pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 12 points. Wilson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Toledo visits Ohio and Bowling Green travels to play Kent State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.