Somerville scores 26 as UMass-Lowell takes down NJIT 70-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Martin Somerville had 26 points in UMass-Lowell’s 70-62 victory against NJIT on Saturday.

Somerville also added six assists for the River Hawks (13-5, 2-1 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. Cam Morris III shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Sebastian Robinson led the way for the Highlanders (3-14, 0-2) with 21 points and six assists. Tim Moore Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for NJIT. Ari Fulton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

