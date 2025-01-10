Solomon, UNC Asheville Bulldogs square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 1-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 1-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces UNC Asheville in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Blue Hose are 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference play. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Presbyterian makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UNC Asheville averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jordan Marsh is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 89.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

