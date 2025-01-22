Solomon scores 16, UNC Asheville defeats Gardner-Webb 61-53

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 16 points in UNC Asheville’s 61-53 win against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 16 points in UNC Asheville’s 61-53 win against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.

Solomon also contributed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Josh Banks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Marsh and Fletcher Abee had 11 points apiece.

Darryl Simmons II led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jamaine Mann added 17 points and six rebounds for Gardner-Webb. Anthony Selden had six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.