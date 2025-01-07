Sofilkanich, Bucknell Bison square off against the Lafayette Leopards

Bucknell Bison (6-7, 1-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-9, 1-1 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashley…

Bucknell Bison (6-7, 1-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-9, 1-1 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Sofilkanich and Bucknell visit Abby Antognoli and Lafayette in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Leopards are 2-4 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.2.

The Bison are 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Lafayette is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.2% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 58.5 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 68.7 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antognoli is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards.

Reese Zemitis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.