Sofilkanich and the Bucknell Bison take on conference foe Lafayette

Bucknell Bison (6-7, 1-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-9, 1-1 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abby Antognoli and Lafayette host Ashley Sofilkanich and Bucknell in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Leopards are 2-4 on their home court. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.2.

The Bison are 1-1 in conference matchups. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot with 14.0 assists per game led by Sophia Sabino averaging 3.6.

Lafayette is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.2% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Lafayette allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antognoli is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Leopards.

Sofilkanich is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

