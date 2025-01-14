Sofilkanich and Bucknell host Holy Cross

Bucknell Bison (8-7, 3-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-5, 3-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (8-7, 3-1 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-5, 3-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Holy Cross after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 29 points in Bucknell’s 65-50 victory against the American Eagles.

The Crusaders have gone 4-2 at home. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Simone Foreman averaging 5.8.

The Bison have gone 3-1 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is fourth in the Patriot giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Holy Cross’ average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Holy Cross allows.

The Crusaders and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foreman is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Sofilkanich is shooting 49.3% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

