Snead leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against George Washington after 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-4, 8-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-12, 1-8 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-4, 8-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-12, 1-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces George Washington after Aleah Snead scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 60-46 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries have gone 5-5 at home. George Washington is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 12.0.

George Washington’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 8.0 more points per game (72.3) than George Washington gives up (64.3).

The Revolutionaries and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxine Engel averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Gabby Reynolds is shooting 34.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

