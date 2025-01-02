Smuda, Liberty Lady Flames to visit Mead, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Liberty Lady Flames (7-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Liberty Lady Flames (7-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Liberty in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-0 at home. Western Kentucky averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flames are 1-2 on the road. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

Western Kentucky averages 76.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 63.4 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than Western Kentucky gives up to opponents (65.0).

The Hilltoppers and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Emma Hess is averaging 9.2 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

