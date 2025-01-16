Smuda and the Liberty Lady Flames take on conference foe UTEP

Liberty Lady Flames (10-5, 3-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (10-5, 3-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Smuda and Liberty visit Portia Adams and UTEP in CUSA play.

The Miners are 5-2 in home games.

The Flames have gone 3-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

UTEP makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Liberty averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Flames face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delma Zita is averaging 6.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Miners.

Smuda is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

