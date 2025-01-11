SMU visits Pittsburgh after Robertson’s 28-point showing

SMU Mustangs (10-6, 2-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 0-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes…

SMU Mustangs (10-6, 2-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 0-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on Pittsburgh after Nya Robertson scored 28 points in SMU’s 72-71 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers are 6-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Mustangs are 2-2 in conference matchups. SMU leads the ACC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.8.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.6% SMU allows to opponents. SMU averages 6.7 more points per game (69.8) than Pittsburgh gives up (63.1).

The Panthers and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is scoring 17.5 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers.

Peterson is averaging 10.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.