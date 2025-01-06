SMU visits North Carolina after Jackson’s 27-point game

SMU Mustangs (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

SMU Mustangs (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on SMU after Ian Jackson scored 27 points in North Carolina’s 74-73 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels are 5-1 on their home court. North Carolina averages 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 2-1 in ACC play. SMU has a 10-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 6.2 more points per game (85.4) than North Carolina gives up (79.2).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 assists for the Tar Heels.

Matt Cross is averaging 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

