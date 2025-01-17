SMU visits Miami (FL) following Kidd’s 20-point performance

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays SMU after Lynn Kidd scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 89-54 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-6 at home. Miami (FL) is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 4-2 against ACC opponents. SMU is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (FL) scores 76.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 71.4 SMU allows. SMU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Miller is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

