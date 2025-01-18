SMU visits Miami (FL) following Kidd’s 20-point game

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (4-13, 0-6 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts SMU after Lynn Kidd scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 89-54 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-6 at home. Miami (FL) has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. SMU is 11-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (FL) makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). SMU has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Cleveland is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hurricanes.

Kevin Miller is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

