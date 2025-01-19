SMU visits Citron and No. 3 Notre Dame

SMU Mustangs (10-8, 2-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-2, 6-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

SMU Mustangs (10-8, 2-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-2, 6-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame takes on SMU after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 81-66 win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-0 in home games. Notre Dame is eighth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 7.2.

The Mustangs are 2-4 against ACC opponents. SMU is 5-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Notre Dame averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 25.7 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals.

Nya Robertson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 88.6 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

