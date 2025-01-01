SMU puts home win streak on the line against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-5, 0-1 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU will…

Stanford Cardinal (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-5, 0-1 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Mustangs take on Stanford.

The Mustangs are 6-1 in home games. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal are 0-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

SMU scores 70.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 63.9 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SMU gives up.

The Mustangs and Cardinal meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Mustangs.

Nunu Agara is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.