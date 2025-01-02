SMU Mustangs face the Stanford Cardinal on 3-game win streak

Stanford Cardinal (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-5, 0-1 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU seeks…

Stanford Cardinal (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-5, 0-1 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Stanford.

The Mustangs are 6-1 in home games. SMU scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Cardinal are 0-1 in ACC play. Stanford is seventh in the ACC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 7.3.

SMU averages 70.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 63.9 Stanford allows. Stanford scores 15.9 more points per game (79.4) than SMU gives up (63.5).

The Mustangs and Cardinal square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is shooting 34.6% and averaging 20.1 points for the Mustangs.

Agara is averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

