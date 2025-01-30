SMU Mustangs face the Louisville Cardinals on 5-game skid

Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 7-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-11, 2-7 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU comes…

Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 7-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-11, 2-7 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU comes into the matchup with Louisville as losers of five straight games.

The Mustangs have gone 7-4 at home. SMU allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Cardinals are 7-2 in ACC play. Louisville averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

SMU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zanai Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Mustangs. Nya Robertson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

