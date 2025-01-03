SMU hosts Flagg and No. 4 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duke Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke faces SMU after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 88-65 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs are 7-1 in home games. SMU averages 87.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 in conference matchups. Duke has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SMU averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 8.8 more points per game (79.6) than SMU gives up (70.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc.

Flagg is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

