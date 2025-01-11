SMU faces Georgia Tech in conference showdown

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 2-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-4, 2-2 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-8, 2-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-4, 2-2 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -10; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Naithan George and Georgia Tech take on Kevin Miller and SMU on Saturday.

The Mustangs are 7-2 on their home court. SMU is 10-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-3 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

SMU makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11.8 points.

Lance Terry is averaging 15.8 points for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

