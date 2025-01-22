Smith’s 23 lead Cleveland State past Detroit Mercy 65-50

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 23 points as Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 65-50 on Wednesday night. Smith also…

Smith also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (15-6, 9-1 Horizon League). Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Dylan Arnett and Tahj Staveskie each had eight points. It was the 11th win in a row for the Vikings.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (6-15, 2-8) with 14 points. Ryan Kalambay added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Detroit Mercy. TJ Nadeau had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

