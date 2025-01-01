Smith, Weber State Wildcats host the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (3-7) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tatum West and…

Northern Colorado Bears (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (3-7)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tatum West and Northern Colorado take on Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 at home. Weber State gives up 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Bears are 2-3 in road games. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Weber State scores 65.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 57.5 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 73.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 71.3 Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats.

Ella Van Weelden is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 7.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

