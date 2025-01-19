Smith scores 16 as Cleveland State downs IU Indianapolis 73-62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tevin Smith had 16 points in Cleveland State’s 73-62 victory over IU Indianapolis on Sunday and the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tevin Smith had 16 points in Cleveland State’s 73-62 victory over IU Indianapolis on Sunday and the Vikings extended their win streak to 10 consecutive games.

Smith also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Horizon League). Dylan Arnett scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. K.J. Debrick shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Jaguars (6-14, 2-7) were led by Paul Zilinskas, who recorded 13 points. Sean Craig added 12 points and two steals for IU Indianapolis. Alec Millender finished with nine points and four assists.

