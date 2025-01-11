Smith, Memphis Tigers square off against the Rice Owls

Memphis Tigers (3-11, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-7, 1-2 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alasia Smith…

Memphis Tigers (3-11, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-7, 1-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alasia Smith and Memphis take on Hailey Adams and Rice in AAC action Sunday.

The Owls are 6-2 on their home court. Rice scores 66.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls.

Tanyuel is averaging 10 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

