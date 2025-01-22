Smith leads North Florida against Queens after 22-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (9-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (9-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-7, 5-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Queens after Jaylen Smith scored 22 points in North Florida’s 90-84 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Royals are 6-1 on their home court. Queens has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Ospreys are 2-4 in ASUN play. North Florida is fifth in the ASUN with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Jasai Miles averaging 6.9.

Queens scores 75.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 85.1 North Florida allows. North Florida has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

The Royals and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Cash is averaging 5.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Royals. Leo Colimerio is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Miles is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Ospreys. Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.