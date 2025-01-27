Smith leads No. 25 Louisville against Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Louisville hosts Wake Forest after Reyne Smith scored 30 points in Louisville’s 98-73 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinals are 8-3 on their home court. Louisville scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-2 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville scores 79.4 points, 13.8 more per game than the 65.6 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Demon Deacons meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 12 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Smith is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Hildreth is averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 20.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

