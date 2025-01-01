Smith leads Furman against Western Carolina after 25-point game

Furman Paladins (12-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -9.5;…

Furman Paladins (12-1) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-7)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Western Carolina after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 25 points in Furman’s 77-63 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Catamounts are 4-1 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 4-1 in road games. Furman ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Hien averaging 4.7.

Western Carolina scores 70.0 points, 6.2 more per game than the 63.8 Furman allows. Furman averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cord Stansberry is averaging 11.2 points for the Catamounts.

Smith is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.