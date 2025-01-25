Smith leads Dayton against Richmond after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-7, 6-2 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-7, 6-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays Richmond after Arianna Smith scored 23 points in Dayton’s 87-76 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 10-2 in home games. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 3.5.

The Spiders are 7-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Spiders face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.