Smith leads Dayton against Richmond after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 7-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-7, 6-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Richmond after Arianna Smith scored 23 points in Dayton’s 87-76 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers have gone 10-2 at home. Dayton ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 3.5.

The Spiders have gone 7-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 5.8.

Dayton averages 66.9 points, 9.3 more per game than the 57.6 Richmond allows. Richmond scores 12.2 more points per game (74.5) than Dayton allows (62.3).

The Flyers and Spiders square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 62.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 57.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spiders. Doogan is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

