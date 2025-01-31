Smith leads Bellarmine against Lipscomb after 25-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-19, 0-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 6-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (3-19, 0-9 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 6-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Lipscomb after Billy Smith scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 86-77 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 7-3 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Knights are 0-9 in ASUN play. Bellarmine allows 80.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Lipscomb’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 70.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 66.4 Lipscomb allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 18.6 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Curt Hopf is averaging 4.1 points for the Knights. Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.